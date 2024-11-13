NMDC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 221.97, down 1.24% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 30.72% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 30.31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 221.97, down 1.24% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.NMDC Ltd has lost around 6.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9078.5, down 2.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 110.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 222.09, down 1.27% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 10.66 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

