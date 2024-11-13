Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 573.95, down 1.77% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.5% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 8.11% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 573.95, down 1.77% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Varun Beverages Ltd has lost around 2.99% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56902.55, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 85.03 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

