Den Networks Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Den Networks Ltd is quoting at Rs 43.85, down 2.66% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.5% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 16.6% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Den Networks Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 43.85, down 2.66% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Den Networks Ltd has eased around 15.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Den Networks Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1923.5, down 2.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.09 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

