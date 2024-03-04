Steel Authority of India Ltd gains for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 140, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.09% in last one year as compared to a 26.47% jump in NIFTY and a 46.35% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 140, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 22399.45. The Sensex is at 73793.46, down 0.02%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has gained around 3.47% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8337.8, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 666.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 571.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 141.7, up 2.13% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 60.09% in last one year as compared to a 26.47% jump in NIFTY and a 46.35% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 18.64 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News