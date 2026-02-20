Steel Authority of India Ltd Spurts 0.74%

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 7.28% over last one month compared to 3.83% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.44% rise in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 0.74% today to trade at Rs 156.95. The BSE Metal index is up 0.25% to quote at 39156.76. The index is up 3.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd increased 0.57% and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd added 0.55% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 35.76 % over last one year compared to the 8.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.