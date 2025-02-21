Steel Authority of India Ltd spurts 3.71%

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 113.91, up 3.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.9% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 113.91, up 3.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 22814. The Sensex is at 75373.53, down 0.48%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has risen around 6.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8523, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 186.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 169.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 114.6, up 3.91% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 17.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

