Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit declines 88.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.46% to Rs 1233.93 croreNet profit of Steel Strips Wheels declined 88.23% to Rs 60.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 515.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.46% to Rs 1233.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1068.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 71.06% to Rs 195.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 674.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.65% to Rs 4429.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4357.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
