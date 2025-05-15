Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit declines 88.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit declines 88.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales rise 15.46% to Rs 1233.93 crore

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels declined 88.23% to Rs 60.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 515.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.46% to Rs 1233.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1068.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.06% to Rs 195.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 674.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.65% to Rs 4429.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4357.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1233.931068.67 15 4429.004357.10 2 OPM %10.8710.28 -10.9310.64 - PBDT105.6486.67 22 370.13374.55 -1 PBT78.0349.86 56 258.99270.33 -4 NP60.66515.56 -88 195.28674.68 -71

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

