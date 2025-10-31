Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit rises 79.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 498.69 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Health Care rose 79.07% to Rs 29.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 498.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 416.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.498.69416.5727.3025.68121.5290.4553.6633.2729.6916.58

