Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 13.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 13.88% to Rs 123.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 108.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 153.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 139.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.153.92139.4086.7186.00166.79150.49161.10145.16123.35108.32

