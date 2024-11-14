Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 25.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.96% to Rs 289.73 crore

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries rose 25.93% to Rs 18.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.96% to Rs 289.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 247.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.289.73247.7211.7210.9832.1924.9326.0219.3118.7014.85

