Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies secures contract from HAESL

HCL Technologies secures contract from HAESL

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

For MRO operations transformation

HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) announced that it has been selected by Hong Kong Aero Engine Services (HAESL) to transform its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations. HCLTech will deploy its iMRO/4 asset management solution, integrated with SAP S/4HANA, as HAESL's Maintenance Execution System (MES) in Hong Kong.

This collaboration will streamline HAESL's maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) processes, leading to increased efficiency and scalability. It will also enable real-time data visibility, allowing for faster decision-making, while enhancing resource utilization and ensuring compliance with global standards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Mankind Pharma, Godrej Agrovet, Bajaj Finance, Rubicon Research

Time Technoplast rises after subsidiary inks exclusive pact with Bulgarian battery maker Monbat

Persistent Systems Ltd Slips 6.21%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 3.24%

PG Electroplast Ltd Spikes 2.53%

Time Technoplast subsidiary enters into distribution agreement with Monbat AD

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story