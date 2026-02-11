Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Safari Industries (India) Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd and Surya Roshni Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 February 2026.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd and Surya Roshni Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 February 2026.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd crashed 8.60% to Rs 144.05 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd tumbled 7.88% to Rs 1977.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4945 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1500 shares in the past one month. Pearl Global Industries Ltd lost 6.95% to Rs 1501. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12933 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19682 shares in the past one month. Poly Medicure Ltd shed 6.38% to Rs 1391.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26894 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65449 shares in the past one month.