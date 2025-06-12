Sterlite Technologies Ltd Spurts 13.42%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 24.95% over last one month compared to 6.6% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.75% rise in the SENSEX

Sterlite Technologies Ltd gained 13.42% today to trade at Rs 87.4. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.81% to quote at 3041.73. The index is up 6.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Hexacom Ltd increased 1.45% and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd added 1.08% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 2.65 % over last one year compared to the 7.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 24.95% over last one month compared to 6.6% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.75% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 109.09 on 30 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 50.7 on 07 Apr 2025.