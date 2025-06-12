Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank revises MCLRs

Canara Bank revises MCLRs

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
With effect from 12 June 2025

Canara Bank announced that the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) of the bank with effect from 12 June 2025 shall be as under:

MCLR Tenor MCLR (%)

Overnight

8.00

One month

8.05

Three month

8.25

Six month

8.60

One year

8.80

Two year

8.95

Three year

9.00

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

