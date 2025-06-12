Canara Bank revises MCLRs

With effect from 12 June 2025

Canara Bank announced that the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) of the bank with effect from 12 June 2025 shall be as under:

MCLR Tenor MCLR (%)

Overnight

8.00

One month

8.05

Also Read

Three month

8.25

Six month

8.60

One year

8.80

Two year

8.95

Three year

9.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News