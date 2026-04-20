STL Optical Connectivity NA, LLC, (STLOC), a U.S. subsidiary of STL (Sterlite Technologies) announced the U.S. launch of Neuralis, its flagship suite of data center connectivity solutions, at Data Center World 2026 in Washington, D.C.

As AI, hyperscale computing, and edge workloads redefine the digital landscape, STL Neuralis emerges as the "central nervous system" for modern data centers. Drawing its name from the intricate, interconnected pathways of a neural network, STL Neuralis portfolio is designed to provide the seamless connectivity and ultra-high-speed processing power required to sustain today's most demanding data center environments.

Neuralis is the result of deep co-creation with STL's customers, solving density and space challenges for data center builders. With a nationwide presence, STLOC is committed to helping U.S. Data Center operators scale their AI infrastructure with speed, reliability, and high-quality products.