STL Networks - Dilip Buildcon consortium bags Rs 2631 cr BharatNet project

Sterlite Technologies, through its Global Services Business (the demerged business vertical), in consortium with Dilip Buildcon , has entered into an Agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) on 11 June 2025. The agreement pertains to the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network under BharatNet for the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Telecom Circles - Package 13 (Agreement). The value of the project is Rs 2631.14 crore (inclusive of GST) (Capex - Rs 1620.50 crore, Opex for newly constructed network Rs 972.30 crore and Opex for existing network Rs 38.33 crore).

It is to be noted that pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, vide order dated 14 February 2025, STL's Global Services Business has been demerged into STL Networks, effective from the close of business hours on March 31, 2025. Accordingly, the Agreement will be novated in favour of STL Networks upon completion of the necessary formalities.