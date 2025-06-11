STL Networks - Dilip Buildcon consortium bags Rs 2631 cr BharatNet project

Sterlite Technologies, through its Global Services Business (the demerged business vertical), in consortium with Dilip Buildcon , has entered into an Agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) on 11 June 2025. The agreement pertains to the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network under BharatNet for the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Telecom Circles - Package 13 (Agreement). The value of the project is Rs 2631.14 crore (inclusive of GST) (Capex - Rs 1620.50 crore, Opex for newly constructed network Rs 972.30 crore and Opex for existing network Rs 38.33 crore).
It is to be noted that pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, vide order dated 14 February 2025, STL's Global Services Business has been demerged into STL Networks, effective from the close of business hours on March 31, 2025. Accordingly, the Agreement will be novated in favour of STL Networks upon completion of the necessary formalities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app