STL Networks hits the roof after securing Rs 359 crore contract from PowerGrid Teleservices

STL Networks was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 22.92 after the company announced it has secured a major contract worth over Rs 360 crore from PowerGrid Teleservices.
PowerGrid Teleservices (PowerTel) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).
Under the agreement, Invenia will design, build, commission, and maintain the complete IT and cloud infrastructure for a greenfield Tier III data centre at PowerGrid's Manesar facility.
In addition, Invenia will establish a disaster recovery data centre (DRDC) and deliver a scalable infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solution complemented by Disaster Recovery Services.
This transformative project encompasses a comprehensive operation & maintenance (O&M), ensuring the long-term performance and operational readiness of the data center.
Pankaj Malik, chief executive officer, Invenia, said: We are proud to partner with PowerGrid Teleservices on a state-of-the-art Tier III facility that will not only address current requirements but also anticipate future demand for cloud and disaster recovery services.
Backed by our deep domain expertise, stringent compliance, and advanced system integration capabilities, we are delivering a solution that blends reliability with agility.
This collaboration reinforces our commitment to enabling mission-critical infrastructure that empowers our clients and the nation to thrive in an increasingly connected, competitive world.
In April this year, STL Networks had completed the demerger of its Global Services Business. The services business transitioned from Sterlite Technologies (STL) to STL Networks under the brand name 'Invenia.
Invenia-STL Networks is a leading digital infrastructure and IT services company. The company enable telcos, government, defence, citizen networks, and large enterprises (in BFSI, education, mining, energy, and healthcare) across India and the UK with advanced capabilities in designing, building, managing, and transforming digital landscapes.
