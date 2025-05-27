Stock Alert: Aurobindo Pharma, Akums Drugs, Vadilal Inds, Awfis Space Solutions

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank and Titagarh Rail Systems are banned from F&O trading on 27 May 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bharat Dynamics, Bosch, DCX Systems, Dynamatic Technologies, EID Parry India, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Esab India, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gateway Distriparks, Goodyear India, Hindustan Copper, ITI, JK Lakshmi Cement, Medplus Health Services, Minda Corporation, Info Edge (India), NMDC, V2 Retail will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Aurobindo Pharmas consolidated net profit fell 0.6% to Rs 903.47 crore despite of 11.9% increase in net sales to Rs 8,381.12 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reported consolidated net profit of Rs 147.62 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 41.32 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 11.8% YoY to Rs 1,055.55 crore in Q4 FY25.

Also Read

Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit declined 20.4% to Rs 22 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 27.64 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales rose 9.2% YoY to Rs 274.47 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Orchid Pharma reported a 32.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.29 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 32.96 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales increased 9.4% YoY to Rs 237.48 crore in Q4 FY25.

Awfis Space Solutions consolidated net profit soared 713.8% to Rs 11.23 crore on 46.2% increase in net sales to Rs 339.69 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Olectra Greentech reported a 53.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 21 crore on 55.4% rise in net sales to Rs 448.92 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News