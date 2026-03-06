Belding India rises after subsidiary acquires 55% stake in Metafin Technology

Belding India added 3.21% to Rs 1749 after the company said that DC&T Global has completed the acquisition of 55% shareholding of Metafin Technology by way of subscription to fresh equity shares in Metafin.

DC&T Global is a wholly owned subsidiary of Belding India.

Metafin Technology manufactures specialized engineering products such as airport self-check in kiosks, IT racks, truck-mounted racks, telecom tower racks, Insulated Fire Doors and other industrial equipment. These products cater to multiple sectors including aviation, defense, telecom, and other industrial applications. The company had recorded turnover of rs 0.94 crore in FY 2024-25.

The 55% shareholding in Metafin has been acquired at a total cost of Rs 1.49 crore. DC&T Global has subscribed to 12,223 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Metafin, issued at Rs 1,220 per equity share.