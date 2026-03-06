Fractal Analytics rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 103 cr

Fractal Analytics surged 4.08% to Rs 788.75 after the company reported 10.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 102.60 crore on 20.8% increase in net sales 854.40 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Growth was driven by strong demand in the Healthcare and Life Sciences segment (20% of revenue) which grew 78% YoY and the Banking and Financial Services segment (12% of revenue) which grew 26% YoY.

Profit before exceptional item and tax (PBT) fell 14.19% YoY to Rs 64.7 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2026. Exceptional items stood at Rs 0.1 crore,comprising an upside consideration expense of Rs 4.8 crore, and a loss of Rs 4.7 crore due to statutory labour code charges.

The number of clients who generate revenues upwards of $20 million increased by 2 YoY to 6 clients. Meanwhile, the number of clients who generate more than $1 million in revenue went by 8 YoY to 58 clients. Srikanth Velamakanni, Group CEO and Executive ViceChairman said: " We delivered a great quarter, improving across nearly every metric. Our best-in-class organic growth, gross margins, and high client retention reflect the strength of our enterprise AI capabilities and the trust our clients place in us. We have built a disciplined, high-performance organization focused on solving complex enterprise problems with AI. As adoption scales across industries, Fractal is well positioned to lead this transformation while creating sustained long-term value for our clients and shareholders.