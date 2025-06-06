Agro Phos India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 994.91% to Rs 30.11 crore

Net profit of Agro Phos India reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 994.91% to Rs 30.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.47% to Rs 119.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.