Stock Alert: Krystal Integrated Services, Avenue Supermarts, Ceigall India, Marico, Vodafone Idea

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 6 October 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Krystal Integrated Services (KISL) has bagged twin contracts worth Rs 157 crore from the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi for providing integrated facility management services across government schools in the capital.

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) reported 15.43% jump in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 16,218.79 crore in the quarter ended 30th September 2025 compared with Rs 14,050.32 crore as on 30th September 2024.

Ceigall India has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for setting up grid-connected solar power projects in two districts across Maharashtra.

Marico reported a strong consolidated revenue growth of approximately 30% year-on-year for Q2FY26, driven by sharp price increases (over 60% for Parachute) and robust performance in its premium hair oils and international business.

RBL Bank reported 8% jump in total deposits to Rs 1,16,665 crore as on 30th September 2025 comapred with Rs 1,07,959 crore as on 30th September 2024.

Vodafone Idea announced the appointment of Tejas Mehta as its new chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), effective 6 October 2025.

Sobha said that it has achieved real estate sales value of Rs 1,902.6 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting a growth of 61.4% compared to Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

