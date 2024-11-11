Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 22.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 11.29% to Rs 986.49 crore

Net profit of Prithvi Exchange (India) declined 22.25% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.29% to Rs 986.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1112.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales986.491112.03 -11 OPM %0.380.45 -PBDT4.025.15 -22 PBT3.835.07 -24 NP2.973.82 -22

