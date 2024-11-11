Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 22.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.29% to Rs 986.49 crore

Net profit of Prithvi Exchange (India) declined 22.25% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.29% to Rs 986.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1112.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.986.491112.030.380.454.025.153.835.072.973.82

