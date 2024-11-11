Vinayak Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Reported sales nilNet Loss of Vinayak Vanijya reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales00.04 -100 OPM %0-75.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.01 -100 PBT-0.02-0.01 -100 NP-0.02-0.01 -100
