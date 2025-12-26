Stock Alert: NBCC (India), Ola Electric, Lenskart Solutions, Gujarat Gas

Shares of Sammaan Capital banned from F&O trading on 26 December 2025.

Stocks To Watch:

NBCC (India) has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Board of Mumbai Port Authority for the development of CGO Complex on 25 acres at Mumbai Port's land, as deposit work on turnkey basis.

Ola Electric Mobility received a sanction order from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, for the release of incentives amounting to Rs 366.78 crore under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components (PLI-Auto Scheme) for claims pertaining to FY 2024-25.

Lenskart Solutions Singapore arm approved an investment of KRW 3 billon (approximately Rs 18.6 crore ) for the acquisition of 29.24% of the share capital of iiNeer Corp.