Vikran Engineering secures 400 MW AC grid-connected solar power project in Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
From NTPC Renewable Energy

Vikran Engineering (VEL) announced that it has received a Notification of Award (NOA) from NTPC Renewable Energy for a Rs 459.20 crore EPC contract for a 400 MW AC grid-connected solar power project at Chitrakoot-1 in Uttar Pradesh.

The contract involves execution of the Balance of System (BoS) package for the solar project and is to be completed within a 12-months period. The scope of work includes inland transportation, insurance, installation, testing, commissioning, and guarantee tests, ensuring full operational readiness of the project.

Under the award, Vikran Engineering will deliver the project in line with NTPC Renewable Energy's stringent technical specifications, quality benchmarks, and safety standards, emphasizing the company's ability to execute large-scale, time-bound renewable energy projects for marquee public-sector clients.

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

