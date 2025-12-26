Oriental Rail Infra bags Rs 5-cr order from ICF, Chennai

Oriental Rail Infrastructure announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 4.90 crore from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a production unit of Indian Railways.

In an exchange filing, the company said the order is for the manufacturing, supply and installation of 64 sets of one-coach chair assemblies. The total contract value stands at Rs 4,90,04,928 and the order is scheduled to be executed by 8 February 2026.

As per the terms of the contract, delivery will be made to ICF. Up to 90% of the supply value will be paid upon submission of the inspection certificate and the provisional physical receipt certificate. The remaining 10% of the supply value, along with 100% of the installation charges, will be released after receipt and acceptance of the stores by the consignee, based on the installation certificate issued by the competent authority.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. It added that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms. Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc. The firm reported a 2% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.67 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 10.46 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 28.33% YoY to Rs 133.39 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.