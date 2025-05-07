Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Heal Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Quick Heal Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 18.61% to Rs 65.14 crore

Net loss of Quick Heal Technologies reported to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.61% to Rs 65.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.21% to Rs 5.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.19% to Rs 279.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 291.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales65.1480.03 -19 279.53291.75 -4 OPM %-13.0212.55 --2.366.02 - PBDT-2.9416.73 PL 13.9638.81 -64 PBT-6.5713.55 PL 1.0026.21 -96 NP-3.2514.04 PL 5.0424.24 -79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 34.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 35.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Timex Group India standalone net profit rises 30.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 243.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story