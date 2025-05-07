Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Servotech Renewable Power System consolidated net profit rises 127.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Servotech Renewable Power System consolidated net profit rises 127.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 146.28 crore

Net profit of Servotech Renewable Power System rose 127.11% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 146.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 136.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 178.40% to Rs 32.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 90.69% to Rs 674.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 353.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales146.28136.17 7 674.44353.68 91 OPM %8.344.09 -8.245.88 - PBDT12.405.50 125 50.6719.21 164 PBT10.514.65 126 44.8116.17 177 NP7.793.43 127 32.7411.76 178

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quick Heal Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 34.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 35.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Timex Group India standalone net profit rises 30.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 243.91% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story