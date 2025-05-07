Servotech Renewable Power System consolidated net profit rises 127.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 146.28 crore

Net profit of Servotech Renewable Power System rose 127.11% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 146.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 136.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 178.40% to Rs 32.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 90.69% to Rs 674.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 353.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

