GIFT Nifty points north as India strikes back with Operation Sindoor

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty May 2025 futures were trading 116 points higher in early trade, suggesting a strong opening for the Nifty 50.

The Indian Armed Forces initiated Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, striking nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation is a direct response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. Officials emphasized that the strikes were focused, restrained, and non-escalatory, deliberately avoiding Pakistani military facilities. A detailed briefing is expected later today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 3,794.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,397.68 crore in the Indian equity market on 6 May 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 3945.96 crore in the secondary market during May 2025 (so far). This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 3243.03 crore in April 2024.

Global Markets:

The US Dow Jones index futures were currently up by 220 points, signaling a positive opening for US stocks today.

Most Asian indices rose on Wednesday following a series of stimulus announcements from Chinas central bank and financial regulators. In an effort to support economic growth amid ongoing trade concerns, China will reduced key interest rates and adjusted banking reserve requirements.

The Peoples Bank of China will cut the seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 10 basis points to 1.4%, a move expected to lower the loan prime rate by a similar margin. Additionally, the central bank will reduce the reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points, a step projected to inject approximately $138.6 billion into the financial system.

Global investors are also awaiting a key policy announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to maintain interest rates at current levels when its two-day meeting concludes later today. While no major policy shifts are anticipated, markets are closely monitoring for signals regarding the Feds outlook amid persistent economic uncertainty and the impact of U.S. trade policy.

On Wall Street, major indices closed lower on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.95%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.77%, and the NASDAQ Composite fell by 0.87%.

Among individual stocks, Ford Motor Company gained over 2% despite lowering its full-year guidance. The company cited uncertainty related to U.S. trade policy as a significant factor affecting its outlook.

Palantir Technologies shares declined approximately 12% after the company reported quarterly earnings that fell short of elevated market expectations, although it raised its annual revenue guidance.

Tesla shares also dropped more than 1% following a sharp decline in sales volume in Germany for April. Meanwhile, new car registrations in the United Kingdom fell by 62% year-on-year, marking the lowest level in more than two years.

Domestic Market:

After a two-day sprint, the bulls hit the pause button on Tuesday. Benchmark indices closed in the red, as investors turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Fed's policy decision and rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan kept nerves on edge. By the close, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 155.77 points, or 0.19%, to finish at 80,641.07. The Nifty 50 slipped 81.55 points, or 0.33%, to settle at 24,379.60. This comes after a two-session rally in which the Sensex had climbed 0.69% and the Nifty advanced 0.52%.

