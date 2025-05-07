Shah Metacorp consolidated net profit rises 157.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.41% to Rs 41.46 crore

Net profit of Shah Metacorp rose 157.43% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.41% to Rs 41.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 665.26% to Rs 32.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 82.04% to Rs 176.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

41.4646.28176.1696.776.344.716.343.713.322.3514.167.932.291.5610.534.403.811.4832.604.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News