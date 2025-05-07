India launches 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terror infrastructure across LoC

In a calibrated military response to the recent terror strike in Jammu & Kashmirs Pahalgam, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, conducting precision strikes on nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The operation was focused, restrained, and non-escalatory, with a clear emphasis on avoiding Pakistani military installations. The targets reportedly included camps linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideengroups banned under Indian and international law for their involvement in terrorism.

The strikes come in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national, an act widely condemned as barbaric.

"Focused strikes were carried out on nine #terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning," the Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated on social media platform X.

In apparent retaliation, the Pakistani army resorted to heavy mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC), particularly in the Poonch and Rajouri sectors. Shelling was reported from Krishna Ghati, Shahpur, and Mankote in Poonch, and from Laam, Manjakote, and Gambeer Brahmana in Rajouri district.

A detailed official briefing on Operation Sindoor is expected later today, which may shed more light on the strategic impact of the mission and the potential for escalation.

