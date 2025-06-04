Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India continues to see good growth in production of key minerals and non-ferrous Metals

India continues to see good growth in production of key minerals and non-ferrous Metals

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The index of mineral production for the mining and quarrying sector for March 2025 stood at 156.8, increasing by 0.4% over March 2024. Minerals like iron ore, manganese ore and zinc concentrate saw notable increase in production during March 2025 compared to March 2024. Production of iron ore rose by 5.7% to 25.9 million metric tonne (MMT) during the said period. Manganese ore production grew by 9.7% to 0.39 MMT and production of zinc concentrate rose by 5.5% to 0.19 MMT in March 2025 over March 2024.

Production of some key minerals in the country has continued to witness strong growth during FY 2025-26, after reaching record production levels in FY 2024-25. Iron ore accounts for 70% of the total MCDR mineral production by value. Production of iron ore was 289 million metric tonne (MMT) in FY 2024-25.

As per provisional estimates for the first month (April) of FY 2025-26, there is a steady increase in the production of these minerals as compared to the production in the corresponding month last year. Production of Bauxite has increased from 1.87 MMT during April 2024 to 2.13 MMT during April 2025, with 13.9% growth. Production of limestone has increased from 39.58 MMT during April 2024 to 40.5 MMT during April 2025, with 1.2% growth. Production of Lead & Zine Ore has increased from 1.24 MMT during April 2024 to 1.27 MMT during April 2025, with 2.4% growth. Production of Zinc Concentrate has increased from 0.13 MMT during April 2024 to 0.14 MMT during April 2025, with 7.7% growth.

In the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminium production in FY 2025-26 posted a growth of 1.5% over the corresponding period last year, increasing to 3.47 lakh ton (LT) in FY 2025-26 (April) from 3.42 LT in FY 2024-25 (April). During the same comparative period, refined copper production has grown by 15.6% from 0.45 LT to 0.52 LT.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Over ₹12,000 crore bond sweep by firms ahead of RBI policy verdict

Enviro Infra Engineers completes acquisition of EIE Renewables

Clean Science and Technology invests Rs 33 cr in Clean Fino-Chem

Power Grid acquires MEL Power Transmission under TBCB route

K E C International wins order of Rs 2,211 cr

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story