Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of ICICI PFM from ICICI Life

At meeting held on 19 July 2025

The Board of ICICI Bank at its meeting held on 19 July 2025 has approved acquisition of 100% shareholding in ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company (ICICI PFM) from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Life) to make ICICI PFM a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank, subject to RBI, PFRDA and other necessary approvals.

