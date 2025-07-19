Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of ICICI PFM from ICICI Life

Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of ICICI PFM from ICICI Life

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 19 July 2025

The Board of ICICI Bank at its meeting held on 19 July 2025 has approved acquisition of 100% shareholding in ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company (ICICI PFM) from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Life) to make ICICI PFM a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank, subject to RBI, PFRDA and other necessary approvals.

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

