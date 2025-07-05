Rajshree Polypack bags Rs 3-cr supply order

Rajshree Polypack announced that it has secured a new order worth Rs 2.58 crore for supply of plastic rigid sheets to the customer.

The order has been awarded by a prominent packaging manufacturer listed on the Indian stock exchanges.

The company is majority-owned by a Finland-based global packaging giant, underscoring its strong international backing and industry presence.

The order is scheduled to be executed by August 2025, or within a timeline mutually agreed upon by the parties, to meet the specified order size.

The promoter, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the order. The order does not fall under related party transactions.