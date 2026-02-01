Budget 2026: 16th FC avoids rocking the boat, but rewards GDP contributors

The Commission has also sounded an alarm. It has noted that the Constitution requires it to base its recommendations on those of the State Finance Commissions (SFCs). However, apart from a few states, most have been lax in constituting SFCs to determine fund flows to local bodies. Since the UFC did not receive meaningful inputs from SFCs, it has recommended amending the Constitution to remove the requirement that it refer to SFC recommendations. While one hopes this recommendation is not accepted, it should serve as a wake-up call for state governments to take SFCs more seriously. Just as UFC awards are debated, SFC reports also deserve wider scrutiny and debate.