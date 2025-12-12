Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Tata Power Co, Astra Microwave, Honasa Consumer, Vedanta

Stock Alert: Tata Power Co, Astra Microwave, Honasa Consumer, Vedanta

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Bandhan Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 12 December 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Power Company announced that it has received an annual order worth Rs 155.78 crore per year for 35 years to commission a 400 kV transmission line, after securing a Letter of Intent (LoI) from RECs subsidiary for the Jejuri-Hinjewadi transmission project.

Astra Microwave Products announced that it has received an order worth Rs 171.38 crore from the IMD for the procurement of six Polarimetric Doppler Weather Radars.

Honasa Consumer announced that it will acquire a 95% stake in BTM Ventures for an enterprise value of Rs 195 crore, and plans to acquire the remaining 5% within 12 months of completing the initial acquisition. With this transaction, the company enters the mens personal care category through the acquisition of Reginald Men.

Vedanta announced that it has emerged as the successful bidder for the Genjana block, which contains nickel, chromium, and PGE (Platinum Group Elements).

NBCC (India) announced that it has received orders worth Rs 289.39 crore, including one from SAIL Bokaro for desilting of the cooling pond and another for civil, construction, and repair works at NALCOs office and township.

Interarch Building Solutions announced that it has received a Letter of Intent worth Rs 70 crore for the design of a pre-engineered steel building system.

Hitachi Energy India announced that it has received a tax demand of Rs 9.92 crore, including penalty, from the Lucknow tax authority.

Tembo Global announced that it is in discussions with a large corporate group for potential projects worth Rs 700 crore, related to ports, data-centre development, and fuel-farm systems.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

