Crompton Greaves secures Rs 29-cr solar pumping systems order from MSEDCL

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has announced that it has received a letter of award worth Rs 28.71 crore from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for EPC contracts related to Solar Water Pumping Systems (SWPS).

As per the companys exchange filing, the order covers the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 1,214 solar photovoltaic water pumping systems with PV modules. The project will be executed across multiple locations in Maharashtra under the MTSKPY/PM-KUSUM scheme.

The work is scheduled to commence within 60 days from the issue of the notice to proceed or work order.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity, confirming that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals manufactures and markets a wide spectrum of consumer products, ranging from fans, lamps and luminaries to pumps and household appliances such as water heaters, coolers, mixer grinders and irons.

The companys standalone net profit fell 43.13% to Rs 70.10 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 123.28 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 1,631.73 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,645.33 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The counter rose 0.40% to Rs 252.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

