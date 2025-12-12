Benchmarks nudge higher in early trade; breadth strong

The domestic equity indices trade with decent gains in early trade, as the Sensex and Nifty extended the previous sessions Fed-fuelled relief rally after a three-day slide. Sentiment remained constructive ahead of key domestic inflation data due later in the day.

The Nifty traded above the 26,000 level. Barring the IT index, all sectoral indices traded in the green on the NSE.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 370.71 points or 0.44% to 85,188.84. The Nifty 50 index rose 121.47 points or 0.48% to 26,025.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.45%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,174 shares rose and 777 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,020.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,796.07 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 December 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Interarch Building Solutions rose 0.13%. The company announced that it has received letter of intent (LoI) from a domestic customer for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply & erection of pre-engineered steel building system. Astra Microwave Products rose 0.72%. The company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 171.38 crore from the IMD for the procurement of six Polarimetric Doppler Weather Radars.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper fell 0.79% to 6.559 compared with previous session close of 6.611. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.4750 compared with its close of 90.3200 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement rose 0.14% to Rs 132,659. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 98.37. The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.31% to 4.157. In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement added 40 cents or 0.65% to $61.68 a barrel.

Global Markets: Asian equities traded higher higher on Friday, taking their cues from Wall Street after two major U.S. benchmarks set fresh records following the Federal Reserves widely expected rate cut. The Fed lowered interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday and signalled a softer tone than markets had braced for. Chair Jerome Powell noted that the central bank will begin purchasing Rs 40 billion worth of Treasury bills each month, a move that injects additional liquidity and gently loosens financial conditions, giving risk assets more room to run. Sentiment in Asia was further supported by signals from Beijing. Chinas top leadership concluded its annual economic planning meeting by committing to broad support measures in the year ahead, with an emphasis on lifting consumption, stabilising the property market and strengthening domestic tech capabilities as the next five-year plan approaches in 2026.