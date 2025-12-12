Dynacons Systems & Solutions spurts after bagging Rs 75-cr DaaS project from J&K Bank

Dynacons Systems & Solutions surged 8.95% to Rs 939.95 after the company announced that it has secured a prestigious Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) contract worth Rs 74.99 crore from Jammu & Kashmir Bank.According to the companys exchange filing, the project entails the deployment of 9,851 advanced desktop systems across 1,019 branches nationwide under an Opex-based DaaS model for a period of five years. The end-to-end solution will cover the entire device lifecycle, including procurement, configuration, support, security updates and e-waste management.
The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity, confirming that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.
Dynacons Systems & Solutions (DSSL) is an IT infrastructure company providing systems integration, networking solutions, facility management services, security solutions, and software services.
The company reported a 24.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.67 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 18.24 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 15% year on year (YoY) to Rs 352.39 crore in Q2 FY26.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app