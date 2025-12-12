Dynacons Systems & Solutions spurts after bagging Rs 75-cr DaaS project from J&K Bank

Dynacons Systems & Solutions surged 8.95% to Rs 939.95 after the company announced that it has secured a prestigious Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) contract worth Rs 74.99 crore from Jammu & Kashmir Bank.

According to the companys exchange filing, the project entails the deployment of 9,851 advanced desktop systems across 1,019 branches nationwide under an Opex-based DaaS model for a period of five years. The end-to-end solution will cover the entire device lifecycle, including procurement, configuration, support, security updates and e-waste management.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity, confirming that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.