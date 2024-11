Raymond Lifestyle standalone net profit declines 77.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.52% to Rs 1315.48 crore

Net profit of Raymond Lifestyle declined 77.48% to Rs 26.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 116.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.52% to Rs 1315.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1377.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1315.481377.7913.0615.28154.05221.0893.72174.4526.14116.05

