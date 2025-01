Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 77.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.71% to Rs 1153.67 crore

Net profit of Strides Pharma Science rose 77.07% to Rs 87.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.71% to Rs 1153.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1005.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1153.671005.7718.2312.87164.7068.49116.2819.0487.9549.67

