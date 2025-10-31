VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.32% to Rs 3.25 crore

Net loss of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 59.32% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.257.99-16.318.64-0.480.81-0.510.81-0.520.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News