Rolex Rings standalone net profit rises 4.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.39% to Rs 300.27 crore

Net profit of Rolex Rings rose 4.90% to Rs 49.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.39% to Rs 300.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 320.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.300.27320.7821.9821.0474.8070.0965.1463.2849.2646.96

