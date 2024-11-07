Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit rises 3.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
Sales rise 2.72% to Rs 982.30 crore

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India rose 3.93% to Rs 97.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 94.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.72% to Rs 982.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 956.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales982.30956.30 3 OPM %15.2114.83 -PBDT157.00148.00 6 PBT131.80126.90 4 NP97.9094.20 4

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

