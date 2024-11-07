Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit rises 3.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.72% to Rs 982.30 crore

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India rose 3.93% to Rs 97.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 94.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.72% to Rs 982.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 956.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.982.30956.3015.2114.83157.00148.00131.80126.9097.9094.20

