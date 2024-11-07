Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit declines 52.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.65% to Rs 1114.62 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Electricals declined 52.71% to Rs 12.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.65% to Rs 1114.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1107.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1114.621107.404.636.8049.5172.0314.7245.1512.9027.28

