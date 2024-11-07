Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 79.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
Sales decline 5.24% to Rs 622.07 crore

Net profit of Prince Pipes & Fittings declined 79.17% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.24% to Rs 622.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 656.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales622.07656.45 -5 OPM %7.3414.35 -PBDT47.9997.43 -51 PBT20.4374.90 -73 NP14.7170.63 -79

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

