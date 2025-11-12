Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sudarshan Chemical Industries standalone net profit rises 20.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sudarshan Chemical Industries standalone net profit rises 20.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales decline 13.81% to Rs 582.50 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries rose 20.98% to Rs 74.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.81% to Rs 582.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 675.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales582.50675.83 -14 OPM %16.7017.43 -PBDT112.40116.98 -4 PBT74.9081.60 -8 NP74.1061.25 21

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

