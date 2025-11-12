Sudarshan Chemical Industries standalone net profit rises 20.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.81% to Rs 582.50 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries rose 20.98% to Rs 74.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.81% to Rs 582.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 675.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.582.50675.8316.7017.43112.40116.9874.9081.6074.1061.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News