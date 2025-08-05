Suditi Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 96.16% to Rs 28.64 crore

Net profit of Suditi Industries reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 96.16% to Rs 28.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.28.6414.607.44-11.102.78-1.731.90-2.392.04-2.57

