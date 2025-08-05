Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 89.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.14% to Rs 500.72 crore

Net profit of Everest Industries declined 89.75% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 500.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 522.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.500.72522.343.275.1413.2427.443.3218.611.6315.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News